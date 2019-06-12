COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies say a murder suspect tried to cut himself while officers were taking him into custody at a motel in Columbia.

Officers say around 7 a.m. Friday then went to the Motel 6 on Nates Road, which is off Trenholm Road near Interstate 20, to serve a warrant. The suspect they were there for, 26-year-old Kelzon Terrell Clark, is wanted on a murder charge out of Louisiana.

Deputies say the suspect barricaded himself inside of a room. After speaking with negotiators for more than hour, deputies say they deployed gas in an attempt to apprehend the suspect.

Officers say the suspect then tried to get away through a broken window. While deputies attempted to take him into custody, officers say the suspect grabbed a piece of broken glass and began to cut himself.

Once in custody, the suspect was rushed to the hospital.

