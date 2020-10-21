Gideon Barideaux's mother Jennifer and her boyfriend Tadeo Raymond Garces Jr. were arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence.

KERRVILLE, Texas — The family of a San Antonio toddler who was killed in Kerrville share their heartbreak and hopes in the ongoing investigation. The 2-year-old boy’s mother and her boyfriend were arrested in connection to the child’s death. But police say the mother is refusing to cooperate.

Gideon Barideaux's mother Jennifer and her boyfriend Tadeo Raymond Garces Jr. were arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence, a third degree felony. August 6, authorities say Barideaux’s mother called 911. She claimed her son fell accidentally, but investigators later found his injuries were inconsistent with the way she described. He died on August 9 at a hospital. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the boy died from a subdural hemorrhage, which is caused by a serious head injury.

Investigators said that both Barideaux and Garces both deleted information from their phones related to the investigation. Barideaux is being held in the Bexar County jail on a $15,000 bond, while Garces is being held in Kerr County on a $45,000 bond. They say Barideaux is not cooperating with the investigation.

Gideon’s uncle, Jay Barideaux, spoke with KENS 5 about the recent arrests.

“They’ve been keeping us quiet. We couldn’t mention her name. We couldn’t say anything,” he said. “That was her child. Her flesh and blood. She’s remaining silent over the murder of her child. I mean if that’s not a red flag – that’s a red flag for me.”

Gideon’s uncle has been vocal on his Facebook page about his nephew’s death and the investigation. He believes Garces Jr. told someone else about what happened to Gideon the night he died.

“I believe he did. He has a huge ego. He’s real big-headed,” said Jay. “Nobody can hold a secret like this in forever. They told somebody. Somebody knows.”

Jay is urging anyone who has any information to come forward to Kerrville police.

“We’re hurt. We’re trying to keep it together as best as we can and do it for Gideon’s sibling as well. Staying strong for her,” said Jay. “We’re just trying to push forward every day better than the last. That’s all that we can do.”

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the Kerrville Police Department or Kerr County Crime Stoppers at 830-896-8477, please reference Case # 2001577 when leaving a tip. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and charges filed on the person(s) responsible for the child’s death.