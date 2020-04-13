DARLINGTON, S.C. — A Darlington mother has been arrested after deputies say she allowed her boyfriend to "viciously abuse" her child.

Darlington County Special Victims Unit investigators allege Lamontio Alexis Kirksey, 31, of Darlington, caused 'great bodily harm' to his girlfriend’s child by brutally beating the child with belts, drop cords and phone chargers.

Deputies say the child was recently taken to an area hospital unresponsive and requiring extensive medical treatment.

Investigators say the mother of the child, Katherine Fullard, 30, of Darlington, allowed Kirksey to abuse the child.

Fullard has been arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child and is in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Special Victims Unit Investigators are currently searching for the boyfriend, Lamontio Alexis Kirksey, who is wanted for unlawful neglect of a child.

“There is absolutely nothing more important than protecting our children, and my investigators will stop at nothing to bring those who hurt our children to justice,” Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis said.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Kirksey, you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s investigators at (843) 398-4920, 911 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You can also submit tips through the Darlington County Sheriff's Office mobile app -- text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.

This case remains under investigation and additional charges may be sought.