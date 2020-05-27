ROCK HILL, S.C. — A mother and her boyfriend were arrested on homicide and child abuse charges following the death of a 4-year-old in Rock Hill.

Late Tuesday evening, Rock Hill Police met with York County Sheriff’s Deputies and were advised of a possible child fatality in Rock Hill.

Officers responded to the scene and found a 4-year-old child dead inside the home.

As a result of the investigation, detectives charged the child’s mother 23-year-old Jackleen Elizabeth Mullen and mother’s boyfriend 26-year-old Audrevious Jarrell Williams, 26, with homicide by child abuse or neglect.

Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.

For the latest breaking news and weather information, download the new WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

OTHER STORIES ON WCNC

Tropical Storm Bertha forms off the South Carolina coast

Local doctor says for any city, hosting the RNC is a "recipe for disaster"

SpaceX, NASA set for historic astronaut launch Wednesday

Mayor: 4 Minneapolis police officers involved in death of George Floyd terminated