Mother, adult daughter arrested for rushing into Sumter County school, attacking students

Authorities believe the attack was retaliation for alleged bullying but said it appeared the women actually beat students who had nothing to do with it.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Two women have been arrested and charged with third-degree assault by mob and disturbing schools after an incident at a Sumter County school on Wednesday.

According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, 67-year-old Mamie and 32-year-old Whitney Smith of Goshen Road, who are mother and daughter, were arrested around 2:30 p.m. at Ebenezer Middle School.

Investigators said the two came to the school and made entry by buzzing through the front door, claiming they needed to go to the attendance office. Instead, the sheriff's office said they ran down the hallway and confronted a juvenile student, pushing that student against the wall "hitting and scratching her in the face and head."

The attack led to the school resource officer calling for backup for the fight as it was happening.

Investigators also said another student in the hallway was pushed and hit and a third was assaulted as well. Of the injured students, one was taken to the hospital by emergency medical services, another was taken by their parents and a third was released to their parents.

As a result of the attack, both suspects were taken to jail where they await a bond hearing.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis said that, based on their investigation, it appeared that the attack was spurred by possible reports that their family member was being bullied. However, the two may not have found their intended target.

"Our investigation showed that the students who were viciously attacked were not even the students who these subjects believed had bullied their family member," Sheriff Dennis said.

The sheriff also condemned their actions, adding that the actions of the two women were criminal and completely inappropriate.