A mother and her boyfriend face felony murder and child abuse charges.

ELLENWOOD, Ga. — A mother and her boyfriend are facing murder and child abuse charges in the death of a 6-year-old from Henry County, according to officials.

Henry County Police responded to Belmont Farms Drive in Ellenwood on Sunday in response to an unconscious 6-year-old boy, identified by police as Jacob Andrew Williams.

Officers said upon arrival on Sunday, they found the boy who was unresponsive. He also had shallow breathing, blood coming from his mouth and bruises that covered the majority of his body, police said.

EMT's arrived and quickly gave aid to the boy, before transporting him to Piedmont Henry Hospital then Children's Egleston Hospital via helicopter, where he was placed on life support.

Three days later on Wednesday evening, the boy was taken off life support, according to officials.

Warrants claim the child was struck repeatedly, leaving him with bruises covering about 80 percent of his body. He had a broken arm and severe head trauma as well. On Monday, the child showed no signs of brain activity.

Henry County police said the 33-year-old mother and her 29-year-old boyfriend are facing aggravated assault, aggravated battery and cruelty to children (1st degree) charges. The warrants claim the two beat the child repeatedly.

On Thursday, Henry County police detectives upgraded the charges on the mother and her boyfriend. Both are now being charged with malice murder and felony murder of the 6-year-old boy, police said.

11Alive contacted the Henry County Schools about the child's death. A spokesperson issued condolences and said the 6-year-old was a former student. He was enrolled in the district from August to October of the 2020-2021 school year.