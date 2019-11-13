ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An Orangeburg mother and grandmother have been charged with neglect that led to the death of a handicapped teen.

“This is a tragic, tragic situation no matter how you see it,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “There were other children in the home. They lost a sister. No winners here.”

Kynika Green, 32, has been charged with murder in the death of her 16-year-old daughter.

Dasie Green, 64, the teen’s grandmother who also resided in the home, has been charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.

Investigators were called to a house in April after a report that a juvenile had died. EMS attempted to revive the teen with CPR but eventually that effort was called off.

During a months-long investigation, it was determined the teen had died due to medical neglect. Care instructions and prescriptions went unheeded, according to the warrant.

During a hearing on Wednesday, bond was set on Dasie Green at $15,000 with a 10 percent option while Kynika Green’s bond was deferred to a circuit court judge at a later date.

Kynika Green faces a sentence from 30 years to life in prison, if convicted. Dasie Green’s charge can bring a sentence of up to 10 years and/or a fine.