Giovanni Medrano told authorities he only visited the house to scare the mother's son.

Giovanni Medrano is charged with murder in the deadly drive-by shooting of 46-year-old Kimberly Lewis back in April. His bond was set at $500,000.

According to court documents, Lewis was found dead by her three sons in her bed with a gunshot wound to her head. Medrano confessed to the shooting when he was arrested and claimed Lewis was not the target.

In court, it was revealed that Medrano wanted to visit the house to scare Lewis' son who Medrano claims had bullied him since the ninth grade. Medrano and a 16-year-old allegedly drove to the home when Medrano got out and fired several shots with a Glock into the home before jumping back into a truck and taking off.

Surveillance video showed a dark-colored vehicle speeding along the street as the shooting happened. Authorities were able to track down a red Chevy Silverado truck that was allegedly driven by the 16-year-old during the shooting.

The teen stated that he never said anything about the shooting because Medrano and another witness beat him and threatened to kill him and his family if he spoke about the shooting, according to court documents.