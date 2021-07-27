SAPD Chief William McManus said that the suspect came out of the residence with his three-month-old baby before returning with a shotgun.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Department's Chief William McManus says it appears officers may have accidently killed a woman while rescuing her from a hostage situation.

The suspect is in critical condition after being shot by police during the domestic violence incident on the south side on Monday, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department provided more information Wednesday. Watch the video here:

Chief McManus started with a recap, stating this is an "extremely tragic event for all involved."

The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex in the 3100 block of Roosevelt. Police received a call for a suicidal man threatening to kill his common law wife. She has since been identified as 29-year-old Neida Tijerina.

The woman was inside the second-story apartment unit with the 28-year-old man and her three young kids. The suspect also had a history of domestic violence. He has since been identified as 28-year-old Angel Sanchez.

Chief McManus said Sanchez indicated to family he was going to kill Tijerina and them himself. When officers arrived, they found the suspect wearing body armor.

Officers called for hostage negotiators and SWAT Team. They evacuated nearby residents. Sanchez was peering out of the window of the apartment, came outside and pointed a shotgun at police. Chief McManus said he taunted officers to get them to partake in a confrontation.

Sanchez then went back inside. Police attempted to get Tijerina to leave the apartment, but she did not want to leave her kids. Sanchez then came back outside with an infant, only to go back inside.

Three South Patrol officers got on the roof of a nearby apartment building to see the entrance and provide cover to the officers on the ground. Sanchez exited the apartment for the final time and pointed a shotgun at officers, Chief McManus said. The three officers on the roof then opened fire, striking Sanchez.

Sanchez then dropped his shotgun and police approached him. When officers went inside the apartment, they found Tijerina died from a gunshot wound. Chief McManus said an autopsy took place Wednesday morning.

Chief McManus said physical evidence shows police may have killed the mother of three when they shot at the suspect. SAPD says the physical evidence shows the victim died when officers fired at the suspect. He said, "While they cannot yet conclusively state that Neida died as a result of the officers firing at the suspect, the physical evidence appears to support that conclusion."

It's still unclear if she was struck by a bullet from SAPD or from the suspect. The medical examiner's office is still determining that Wednesday afternoon.

Sanchez is charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault on a public servant. An investigation is taking place and body camera footage will not be released because it involved a domestic violence incident, according to Chief McManus.