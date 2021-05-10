The mother of the 11-month-old said while she is happy her child is now safe, this is a huge learning experience. She said she'll never leave her child alone again.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are now looking for three people after a woman's car was stolen in Greensboro last night with her 11-month-old baby inside.

The car was later found in High Point, with the baby still in his car seat.

The mother of the 11-month-old spoke to WFMY News 2 but wished to remain anonymous.

She said she is happy her child is now safe and said this is a huge learning experience. The mother said she'll never leave her child alone again.

"He's not going to be left nowhere for one second, two seconds. I don't care if the parking lot is empty," said the mother.

On Monday night, the 11-month-old child and his mother, stopped at the Great Stops gas station off West Market Street in Greensboro.

"I literally went in there for under 60 seconds to get something to drink, had exact change, came out and the car was gone with my baby in there. Literally, I came out freaking out," she said.

She said two people witnessed the kidnapping and helped her out.

"One (was) in a Mercedes, he sped off in the direction the car went and then the Range Rover he allowed me to get in and we went to go find the car while on the phone with the police at the same time."

Greensboro police said they received an anonymous call around 2 a.m. Tuesday saying the mother's car was found in High Point at Laurel Bluff Apartments and Townhomes.

"We recovered the car with the child inside. At that time the child was taken to a local hospital just for a routine checkup and then he was released to his parents," said the Commanding Officer for the Criminal Investigative Division Stephanie Mardis.

Greensboro police said this is the fourth incident over the last year where cars were stolen with children left inside.