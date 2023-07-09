Mother of murdered 15-year-old speaks for the first time since sentencing of her killers

Sanaa Amenhotep was killed and buried by a group of three people she considered friends. Now, her mother is working to advocate for her daughter and other youth.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just over a week after Sanaa Amenhotep's murderers were sentenced to decades in prison for her murder, Sanaa's mother spoke in the Richland County Sheriff Department headquarters about the trial, the sentencing, and her next steps.

For Saleemah Graham-Fleming the last two weeks have been full of healing, acceptance, and prayer. Her daughter, Sanaa Amenhotep was kidnapped, killed, and buried in April 2021 by 3 people she considered her friends.

In May of this year, all three killers were found guilty of their crimes and on August 29th, two of her killers were sentenced to 65 years, and another to 60 years in prison for the crimes. Nicolle Sanchez-Peralta was one of three suspects charged with killing Amenhotep in April of 2021. The other two, Treveon Nelson and Jaylen Wilson, chose not to go to trial, with Nelson and Wilson both pleading guilty in August. Sanchez-Peralta was sentenced to 65 years and the other two will serve 60 years.

"I think that was our prayer. It wasn't about celebrating the demise of three other people. It was about justice, and accountability, which is something that's been missing among our young people and our communities," Graham-Fleming said.

According to law enforcement, Amenhotep, who was just 15-years-old, was lured by the trio out of her home. Graham-Fleming says she was beaten and then buried, wrapped in a blanket from their home.

It's a crime she's had to process for years and adds she's working through the healing process and trying to forgive those three.

"I was so mad with myself. I was so mad, I was so mad. You know why I was mad? Because I actually felt sorry for those kids. Because I felt like I was betraying my daughter," Graham-Fleming said. "And I thank God for his spirit because I was quickly reminded I'm not just Sanaa's mother. I'm a mother. So I can never celebrate the demise of young people."

Graham-Fleming took time on Thursday to reflect on the life of her daughter and give an update on her recovery.

"I'm here. And that's the message I want tp to send to grieving parents in my position ... Survive, survive, survive, survive." Graham-Fleming said. "I've had everything from butterflies resting on my hand to, right after sentencing, there was this collection of birds just 'chirp, chirp chirp chirp chirp' as I was leaving the courtroom. I'm like, 'She's here.' Or I can sometimes just smell her."