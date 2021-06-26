The news comes 11 years after the infant’s body was found in a plastic tub.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina woman who left her newborn in front of a Planned Parenthood office has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

The news comes 11 years after the infant’s body was found in a plastic tub. The Winston-Salem Journal reports Jennifer McMillan Crow pleaded guilty in front of a Forsyth County judge on Thursday. Court records indicate Crow gave birth to a premature baby in her bathtub in 2010, then dressed the baby in a onesie, wrapped her in blankets and put her in a container.

The baby was discovered by a Winston-Salem police officer who was called to the Planned Parenthood office over concerns about threats to the building.

