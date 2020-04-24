LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Lexington woman and her adult son have been charged in the theft of parts used in heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Frances Perry, 76, and Clyde Shumpert, 58, are charged with larceny.

“Based on witness interviews and evidence from the scene, deputies determined Shumpert loaded HVAC coils into a car driven by Perry,” Lexington County Jay Koon said. “This happened Sunday evening on some private property along Edmund Highway.”

Detectives found 12 HVAC coils in a car registered to Perry that was parked in a wooded area of the property, according to deputies.

Perry and Shumpert were arrested on the scene and booked into the Lexington County Detention Center Sunday night.