Biological mother in Sumter accused of kidnapping her child turns herself in

The child has also been returned to a family member who has legal custody.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A mother who was at one point facing kidnapping charges in Sumter County over her alleged refusal to return a child to his legal guardian has turned herself in.

The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said that 29-year-old Jessica Marie Peebles contacted authorities on Friday to turn over her biological child and surrender to law enforcement.

Authorities said that Peebles lost custody of her 8-year-old son in 2021 but, on Sept. 6, 2022, took the child away from his legal guardian without permission and against court orders. The same month, another court suspended Peebles' visitation.

"Multiple attempts were made to contact Peebles to have her return the child," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

On Nov. 25, the sheriff's office said that the situation was no longer just a custody dispute but also a criminal investigation that included a kidnapping charge.

Authorities said, however, that this charge was not served upon her arrest "at the discretion of law enforcement based on the best interest of the child." Peebles has instead been charged with custodial interference and taken to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office Detention Center where she awaits a Saturday bond hearing.