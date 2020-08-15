Mothers of victims in Cayce killings plead for public's help

The mothers of Isaiah Bailey and Khajari Brown believe someone out there knows something.

CAYCE, S.C. — Mothers of double homicide victims in Cayce are asking for the community's help to bring justice to their sons.

On August 2nd 20-year-old Isaiah Bailey and 19-year-old Khajari Brown were shot on the 1100 block of Allen Street in Cayce.

Police have not yet said what they think led up to the shooting.

But officers need the public's help identifying a vehicle and the passengers inside. Police say these people inside those cars may be witnesses and have information that can help the investigation.

"They were murdered in the street, my child died in the street, said one of the victims mothers in an audio recording released by Cayce DPS. "Please say something. Don't let this just go by, and you know, that makes you a part of it."

"I would like for them to come forward," said the other mother. "Somebody saw something. You're not going to tell me all those people were there and no one knows anything? Just come forward."