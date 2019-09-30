COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man has been injured after a moped and a car crashed near Irmo Monday morning.

The Columbia Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit says the incident happened around 7:45 a.m. Sept. 30 near the intersection of Lake Murray Boulevard and Kennerly Road.

Based on witness statements and information gathered at the scene, it appears that the 36-year-old male moped driver disregarded a traffic signal while traveling west and collided with a Hyundai Elantra. At the same time, the driver of the car was making a left turn from Lake Murray onto Kinley Road by using a green arrow traffic signal.

The driver of the moped has significant leg injuries and was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or midlandscrimestoppers.com