One dead in two-vehicle collision near Blythewood

Incident occurred early Monday morning, July 31

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One person is dead after a fatal two-vehicle collision Monday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the incident occurred around 7:24 a.m. July 31 on Summit Ridge Drive, about seven miles south of Blythewood.

The vehicles involved were a 2022 Toyota Camry and a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle. SCHP he Camry was traveling north on Fox Grove Circle, the was motorcycle traveling east on Summit Ridge Drive. The collision at intersection of Summit Ridge Drive and Fox Grove Circle.

The driver of the Camry was uninjured. The motorcyclist was not wearing helmet and was ejected from the bike during the collision. The motorcyclist was taken to Prisma Health Richland with life threatening injuries and later died at the hospital as a result of those injuries.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the motorcyclist as 34-year-old Allen Crawford, of Chapel Hill.