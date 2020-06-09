Motorcyclist victim in fatal accident on I-20

Incident occurred Sunday morning in Lexington County, near Hwy 178

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) reports a fatal accident involving a motorcyclist occurred early Sunday morning in Lexington County.

According to Trooper Edward Collins, a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on I-20, around 12:35 a.m. Sept. 6, when it was struck from behind by a Ford Mustang near mile marker 39 (at Hwy 178).

The motorcyclist was killed as a result of the crash.

The driver of the Mustang, DeAngelo Cunningham, 28, has been charged with felony DUI and leaving the scene of a collision involving death and is in custody at the Lexington County Jail.