EASTOVER, S.C. — The active manhunt for a man who fired at Richland County deputies in lower Richland County Sunday night is over.

While the active search has ended in Eastover, deputies say efforts continue to identify the suspect, who is considered "armed and extremely dangerous."

The suspect is described as a black man with short hair and a slim build who stands around 6-feet tall and weighs around 165 pounds.

The search began around 9:15 p.m. Sunday in Eastover after an attempted traffic stop for reckless driving ended with the suspect firing at deputies and fleeing into nearby woods.

Deputies say the the motorcycle the suspect was driving was confirmed to have been stolen from the City of Columbia.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

