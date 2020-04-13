CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reports a fatal accident involving a deputy and another motorist on the Savannah Highway early Monday morning.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. April 13, 2020.

While on patrol, Deputy Jeremy Ladue was driving in the 2400 block of Savannah Highway when a vehicle collided into his patrol vehicle. Unfortunately, both the deputy and the driver of the other vehicle did not survive their injuries.

In a statement, Sheriff J Al Cannon said, "The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of Deputy Ladue. He has served with the agency since February 2019. He patrolled the West Ashley district, where coworkers admired him for his dependability and enthusiasm. Our condolences go out to his family members and friends."

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the scene to investigate the collision.