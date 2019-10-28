MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — On Saturday, Oct. 26, the Baxter County Sheriff's Office arrested 44-year-old Dawn Louise Rowland of rural Mountain Home on domestic violence charges after responding to a reported disturbance Saturday evening.

At approximately 7:04 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a report of a physical domestic disturbance on Highway 5 North in which a man was reported to be cut up badly and lying on the ground covered in blood.

Deputies responded and made contact with Rowland, who became extremely agitated, while carrying a bottle of vodka.

Deputies then found the male victim in front of the residence in a pool of blood and broken glass. He told deputies that he had been attacked by Rowland and had been cut up with a knife. Deputies later discovered it was a machete.

The male victim had several gashes on him so he was quickly transported by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home for treatment.

The victim suffered serious injuries. He was found to have four deep gashes from the machete as well as other cuts from broken glass. The machete was found, seized and taken into evidence.

While in the process of trying to load the victim for transport, Rowland came over and was yelling. She was very argumentative and refused to stop interfering with the ambulance crew.

Rowland was placed under arrest, where she resisted. The deputy then used a taser device to subdue Rowland and effectuate the arrest.

She was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Detention Center.

Rowland has been charged with Domestic Battery in the First Degree, Felony

Resisting Arrest and Obstructing Governmental Operations.

Rowland is being held in custody in lieu of $50,000 bond. She will appear before the Circuit Court to answer on November 7.