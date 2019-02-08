COLUMBIA, S.C. — A local muffler shop said they have noticed a rise in catalytic converters being stolen off of vehicles in the Columbia area.

"What we have noticed recently is an abundance of catalytic converters being stolen off of every type of vehicle," The Muffler Shop of Columbia Manager Angelo Smith said.

Over the past several weeks Smith said they have had about 40-50 customers come in for the missing part.

"We would see it a little bit before, but now all of a sudden it's like an explosion of it. Nobody is safe," Smith said.

Smith said you can tell your converter was stolen when you go to start your vehicle because it will be extremely loud. He also said it is a federal EPA law to have a converter on your vehicle.

It is a wide price range on how much it cost to replace the converter. Smith said it can be anywhere from $200 to fix or $30,000 for a larger vehicle like a bus.

Smith said the culprits who are stealing the converters are either sawing or torching the part off and that they doing it fairly quickly.

"There is really no way to really know unless you see someone under your vehicle," Smith said.

He said if this happens to you, his best advice would be to file a police report and reach out to your insurance company.