Pursuit out of Richland County ends near busy section of Augusta Road in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say a pursuit that began on I-20 in Richland County ended with an arrest one county over on Saturday.
According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the pursuit began around 7:19 p.m. on the westbound side of the interstate near mile marker 80. Authorities didn't provide the specific route but said the pursuit continued into the Cayce and West Columbia area before ending near Leaphart Road and Holland Street, not far from a busy section of Augusta Road.
Authorities said the driver bailed from the vehicle and was caught around 7:55 p.m. Authorities said the driver didn't crash, and there were no known injuries reported.
Authorities didn't have any specifics at the time regarding what spurred the pursuit or what charges the driver will face. Both Cayce and West Columbia police assisted in the pursuit, the sheriff's department said.