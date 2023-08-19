Pursuit out of Richland County ends near busy section of Augusta Road in West Columbia

Authorities arrested the driver after the person bailed from the escaping vehicle in the area of Leaphart Road and Holland Street.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say a pursuit that began on I-20 in Richland County ended with an arrest one county over on Saturday.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the pursuit began around 7:19 p.m. on the westbound side of the interstate near mile marker 80. Authorities didn't provide the specific route but said the pursuit continued into the Cayce and West Columbia area before ending near Leaphart Road and Holland Street, not far from a busy section of Augusta Road.

Authorities said the driver bailed from the vehicle and was caught around 7:55 p.m. Authorities said the driver didn't crash, and there were no known injuries reported.