Man accused of multiple assaults in Broad River, Irmo areas

Deputies believe there may be other victims and are asking them to come forward.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A man has been arrested by the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) and is accused of multiple 'assault-related crimes.'

Deputies say the crimes occurred in the Broad River Road area of Columbia.

Evrard Tehua, 30, has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes after two sexual assaults occurred a week apart.

On July 23, deputies were initially dispatched to apartments at 1601 Longcreek Drive to a report of a sexual assault involving a minor female.

The child reported walking through the complex and seeing a man watching her. She reported that the man came outside, grabbed her, and forced her into an apartment where she was assaulted by him.

RCSD investigators took over the case and were investigating Tehua as a suspect when a second incident occurred involving him.

On July 30, deputies were called to 7710 Broad River Rd (Circle K) at the request of Irmo Police, who were on the scene investigating a kidnapping and carjacking incident.

During the investigation, they discovered that the incident stemmed from a sexual assault that occurred at 1601 Longcreek Drive in RCSD jurisdiction.

The woman reported that Tehua was the one who assaulted her and stole her vehicle.

After further investigation, Tehua was charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct in Richland County and kidnapping, carjacking and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature in Irmo.

Deputies say they believe there may be additional victims who have been sexually assaulted by Tehua and ask anyone with information to come forward by calling the RCSD Special Victim’s Unit at 803-576-3115.