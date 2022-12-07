Fairfield County man arrested, charged with multiple counts of dog fighting

Deputies responded to a tip about a malnourished dog at a home.

FAIRFIELD, S.C. — A Fairfield County man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of ill treatment towards animals and multiple counts of dog fighting.

David A. Erving, 42 was arrested after a complaint about a malnourished dog at his home on Rd 99, after Fairfield County Animal Control officers observed the dog, they called deputies.

When they arrived on scene with a warrant, deputies say they seized seven dogs and one dead dog, along with numerous pieces of evidence that were consistent with what is commonly used in dog-fighting operations said deputies.

Along with South Carolina Law Enforcement agents, deputies arrested Erving on Wednesday December 7. He is awaiting bond hearing.