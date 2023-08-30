6-month-old identified after deadly shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said investigators are looking for at least two shooters and the suspects are on the run in a light-colored sedan.

ATLANTA — A 6-month-old baby is dead and two others were hurt in what Atlanta Police are calling a "targeted" shooting Wednesday night.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office identified the infant as Charles Watson, Jr., a resident of Atlanta, Thursday morning.

Officers were called Wednesday shortly after 8:15 p.m. to an apartment complex along Campbellton Road SW by Kimberly Elementary School and Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School. The address points to Hills at Greenbriar Apartments.

Authorities said a 6-month-old boy was shot and later died at the hospital. A 23-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were also hurt in the shooting, Atlanta Police said.

APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. gave an update saying the man was critically hurt and the woman was in stable condition.

Investigators are looking for at least two shooters and the suspects are on the run in a light-colored sedan.

The shooting stemmed from a prior incident at the apartment complex back in May, according to Hampton.

Hampton added Atlanta Police are currently working with the apartment complex's management to review surveillance video.

A witness, who asked us to conceal her identity, said she keeps hearing that mom's screams replaying in her head.

"I hear her voice from my apartment, so I could hear her yelling and screaming," the witness said.

Another witness said they saw the car pull up to the vehicle the victims were in and opened fire. The witness said the driver then lost control-- hitting several parked cars. They added the wait for help was just as devastating as the mother's cries.

"It took about 45 minutes to an hour for the ambulance to come and take off with the victims so it seems like it was an eternity," the witness said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

