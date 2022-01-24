x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Bond set for murder suspect accused of shooting man before his daughter's birthday party

Antoine Badon was arrested for allegedly shooting Calogero Dueñes outside of a Chuck E. Cheese in Texas.

HUMBLE, Texas — A bond has been set for the man charged with killing a 24-year-old father.

Antoine Badon, 27, is accused of shooting Calogero Dueñes outside a Chuck E. Cheese in Humble. According to police, Badon was driving the wrong way in the parking lot and got into an argument with Dueñes in the parking lot before the shooting.

Dueñes was carrying his 6-year-old daughter's cake as his family gathered for her birthday party.

Editor's Note: The video above is from previous reporting.

Badon appeared in court Monday morning on the murder charge. Bond was set at $500,000.

The shooting happened on Dec 31, 2021, and he was arrested this month.

Credit: Texas DPS
Antoine Daniel Badon, 27. Mugshot taken on Jan. 5, 2022.

Badon is accused of using the same weapon from the deadly shooting two days later on two people outside a store in Humble, according to court documents. Investigators said that shooting was seemingly unprovoked. One person was injured.

RELATED: Suspect charged with murder after father gunned down outside Chuck E. Cheese in Humble

RELATED: Father gunned down as he carried daughter's birthday cake into Chuck E. Cheese in Humble

Editor's Note: The following video was uploaded before Antoine Badon was identified as a suspect

In Other News

Fireworks stand erupts in flames and explosions in South Carolina town