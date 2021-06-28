Man found shot to death at Columbia motel

A 30-year-old man was found shot in the upper body and was declared dead at the scene.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department are investigating a shooting at a St. Andrews area hotel that left a man dead.

The incident occurred Saturday, June 26 around 9:30 p.m. Deputies got a repot of a shooting at the Economy Inn at 1029 Briargate Circle. When they got to the scene they found a man lying in the parking lot.

The 30-year-old man had been shot in the upper body and was declared dead at the scene from the wounds. An incident report said people at the scene told officers they heard the gunshots but did not see the shooting itself.