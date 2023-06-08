Murder investigation underway in Columbia following overnight incident

Police said the victim had 'significant trauma to the upper body' and died at the scene.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating an overnight murder that happened just outside of Forest Acres in Columbia.

Columbia Police said detectives are following leads in connection with the murder, which happened in the 2300 block of Byrnes Drive which is a residential road between Forest Drive and Harrison Road.

Police said the victim, a 31-year-old man was found with "significant trauma to the upper body" and died at the scene. That victim has not yet been publicly identified by the Richland County Coroner's Office.

Police haven't said how the murder occurred or publicly announced a possible suspect or motive for the crime.