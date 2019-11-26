COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man wanted in connection with a Sunday homicide.

Investigators are looking for Jaylen Bell, 18, in connection with the killing of 34-year-old Demetrius Floyd on Sunday, Nov. 24, at a home in the 400 block Dubard-Boyle Road.

Bell is to be considered armed and dangerous. If you see Bell, do not approach him, call 911.

The incident occurred in the 400 block of Dubard Boyle Road, at Fairfield Road, near the Oak Hills Golf Club in Columbia. Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a shooting and found Demetrius Floyd, of Bonnie Forest Rd, Columbia, with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Bell or knows of his whereabouts can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.