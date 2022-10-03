Spelling confusion let parolee walk free for weeks before officer shooting

Mylik Hill's name was spelled "Mylak" in Department of Correction records for a robbery conviction for which he was out on parole.

INDIANAPOLIS — 13 Investigates is learning more about why a man accused of shooting an IMPD officer was free at the time of the shooting.

Mylik Hill was likely out on bail because of one letter in his first name.

Hill, 31, was arrested January 31 for shoplifting at a Walmart and fleeing police in a car. He was booked under the first name "Mylik." But the same man served more than eight years in prison for armed robbery under the name "Mylak" in Indiana Department of Correction records.

"When the name was run as his name that he was arrested under, nothing came back,” said Amy Jones, presiding judge of the Marion Superior Court, "and so that's what caused the procession of events."

Marion Superior Court was not aware Hill was on parole, so he was given a $500 cash bond, which his wife paid. Hill was booked into the Marion County Adult Detention Center at 3:29 p.m. on Jan. 31. He was released from jail at 1:32 p.m. on Feb. 1, before the prosecutor ever filed charges.

"Had the court had the information regarding him being on parole at the time of the new arrest, that would have changed the trajectory of how this case was processed,” said Jones.

Jones said, typically, a convicted felon on parole who is arrested for a new felony would be held for 15 days while the case is further investigated and parole warrants are issued.

The Indiana Department of Correction became aware of Hill's new arrest and marked him in violation of parole Feb. 2, and delinquent as of Jan. 19, the last time he had contact with his parole officer.

But the Marion County Prosecutor's Office says it was still unaware that Hill was on parole at his initial hearing, which was held virtually on Feb. 14.

The first name spelling difference appears to have confused the entire legal process.

"Every prior is listed as 'Mylik,'" said Jones. “The only anomaly is the case that is the parole violation that he was in the Department of Correction and served that time was the 'Mylak,' and so that is the one case which is completely different."

One case with a one-letter difference that may be most responsible for Hill remaining free on bail for four weeks before IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan was shot in the throat in an alley in Fountain Square on Feb. 27.

"Everyone did what they were supposed to do at the arrest process, at the booking process, and with the information that everyone had at their hands at the time,” said Jones. “And that was that original name, spelling and verification process for the Department of Correction that came back with no indication that that individual was on parole at the time."

Hill faces two counts of attempted murder, six counts of resisting law enforcement, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and criminal mischief after he allegedly ran from police. Police say Mangan was about to tackle Hill when Hill fired two shots, hitting Mangan in the throat and the striking the radio on his belt.

Mangan suffered serious injuries to his voice box and Adam's apple. He may not speak, swallow, or breathe normally again.

Hill also was shot twice in the shoulder and once in the thigh by Ofc. Daniel Majors, who was Mangan’s field training officer. But Hill walked without a noticeable limp into court for his initial hearing Thursday morning.

Hill told the judge he has not been allowed to talk to family or anyone else since the shooting. The judge entered a preliminary plea of not guilty for Hill. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney. Bail was set at $250,000, but the parole violation hold on Hill will keep him in jail.