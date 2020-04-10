Myrtle Beach police officer shot, killed while responding to call

PFC Jacob Hancher had been an officer on the Myrtle Beach Police Department for less than one year

A Myrtle Beach Police officer has been shot and killed while on duty late Saturday evening.

According to reports, PFC Jacob Hancher was responding to a call for service around 10 p.m. Oct. 4 near the 400 block of 14th Avenue South in Myrtle Beach when the incident occurred. Details of the shooting have not yet been released.

Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said Patrolman Hancher "was a dedicated public servant who upheld his oath to protect this community, and made the ultimate sacrifice."

Hancher had been a Community Service Officer for four years and a police officer for less than one year.

Please keep Officer Hancher’s family and the @MBPDSC in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time. #OfficerDown https://t.co/BpWGPW2vAH — SCLEOA (@scleoa) October 4, 2020