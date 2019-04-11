COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Attorney General's Office announced the arrest of Kevin Eric Heins, 19, of Myrtle Beach, on 22 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Heins was arrested on Oct. 30, 2019, and charged with 15 counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and seven counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor. All charges are felony offenses, punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Horry County Sheriff's Office made the arrest with the assistance of the Attorney General's Office.

Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that lead them to Heins. Investigators state that the suspect distributed and possessed files of child pornography.