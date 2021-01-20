Sumter County shooting victims identified through DNA after 44 years

Authorities now know the names of a man and a woman who were found shot to death off of I-95 way back in August of 1976.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — After more than 44 years, an unsolved mystery out of Sumter County is a mystery no more.

Authorities now know the names of a man and a woman who were found shot to death off of I-95 way back in August of 1976.

Authorities tell News 19 that the man and woman were not related and met as they were hitchhiking. No arrest was ever made in this case.

Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis says the man was from Pennsylvania and the woman was from Wisconsin. Dennis plans to release their names on Wednesday.

News 19 has also learned that the case was solved after bone marrow samples produced a match on Ancestry.com.

Investigators say family members of both the victims have been notified.