Man, woman found shot to death inside Cayce home

The two were killed inside a home on Circle Drive, New Years Day.

CAYCE, S.C. — The names of two people killed on New Year's Day have been released.

The Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says the two found dead in a home on Circle Drive in Cayce are Griselda Osorio Perez, 45 of Cayce and Lamberto Blanco Menchor, 43 of Elgin. Both were pronounced dead at the scene due to gunshot wounds.

Cayce Department of Public Safety are investigating the shooting with the help of SLED. Cayce Police say they are still trying to determine what happened.