Date set for man charged with killing USC student Samantha Josephson

Nathaniel Rowland is accused of kidnapping and murdering USC student in 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The man accused of the kidnapping and murder of University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson is now scheduled for his day in court.

Nathaniel Rowland is scheduled to appear in Richland County Court on July 19, in front of Judge Robert Hood.

On March 29, 2019, after a night out with friends in Five Points, Josephson got into the back seat of Rowland's car thinking it was her Uber ride. Police say Rowland turned on the child locks, trapping Josephson in the car.

The USC student's body was found a day later in a wooded area of Clarendon County and Rowland was arrested a few hours later after police say his car was spotted in Five Points.

Rowland was denied bond and has been in jail since his arrest on March 30, 2019.