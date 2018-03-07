BOWLING GREEN, Ohio -- National arrest warrants have been issued for three men wanted in the alleged kidnapping and rape of two teen girls in Bowling Green.

Police say the alleged victims are ages 13 and 14.

Here are the suspects who are wanted on counts of kidnapping and rape:

►27-year-old David Ramos Contreras of Mexico

►Juan Garcia Rios Adiel

►Arnulfo Ramos

Bowling Green police say Adiel possessed a U.S. Permanent Resident ID card out of Florida with a listed date of birth of Sept. 13, 1998. But that card was later verified to be fraudulent.

Police have one person in custody, identified as 24-year-old Simon Juan of Guatemala. He was taken to the Wood County Justice Center for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Anybody with information is asked to call the Bowling Green Police Department at 419-352-1131 immediately.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

© 2018 WKYC