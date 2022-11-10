Search remains open for teen reported missing in 2019

Naydelin Rodriguez-Lopez was 17 years old when she went missing from her Rock Hill home on November 11, 2019

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing young woman.

Naydelin Rodriguez-Lopez was 17 years old when she left her residence in Rock Hill, South Carolina, and was never seen again.

Law enforcement believes Rodriguez-Lopez, now 20, may still be in South Carolina, either in Rock Hill or the Columbia area. It is also possible she has traveled to Columbia, Maryland.

Forensic artists at NCMEC have created an image of what Naydelin Rodriguez-Lopez might look like today, at age 20. That image is on the right of a photograph of her at age 17.

Naydelin Rodriguez-Lopez has brown hair and brown eyes, and in 2019, was 5-foot-4-inches tall and weighed 150 pounds.