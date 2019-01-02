RICHMOND COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies across three North Carolina counties are searching for a newborn and her mother, who may be in danger.

April Morrison was last known to have been in Richmond County when she was eight months pregnant, according to a Facebook post by the Scotland County Sheriff's Office.

Police believe that Morrison gave birth to a baby girl two or three weeks ago and was likely staying in hotels between Richmond County, Scotland County and Fayetteville.

The newborn is believed to be in danger and not in the care of Morrison. Deputies said they have reasonable suspicion to believe that Morrison is operating under an alias. April Morrison is being reported as possibly dead or taken from the area she was last known to be.

If you have any information, please call 910-266-4332.