NASH COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities say 57-year-old Lynn Keel, who had been on the run for days, was arrested near Tucson, Arizona for the murder of his wife, Diana Keel.

A week ago, 38-year-old Diana Keel went missing. The Nash County sheriff says her husband murdered her.

At a news conference earlier this week, Sheriff Keith Stone said his investigators were working around the clock to close the case.

“Definitely there’s a killer on the loose and we’re doing everything we can,” said Stone.

Lynn Keel is wanted for first-degree murder for the death of his wife Diana Keel.

From the beginning, investigators called Lynn Keel a person of interest in the case. They questioned him and sent him home.

Robert Green is a pastor at the Momeyer Full Gospel Baptist Church a few miles from the Keel’s home in Nash County.

“Anybody that gets killed senselessly it hurts me and being this close to where we have fellowship at it really hurts even more because maybe we could’ve done a little bit more of a reach out,” said Pastor Green.

Green says he’s praying the family gets closure.

“We try to move to a safer place, but it can happen anywhere,” Green said. “Even sometimes we look at people that we never think would do something like this. It happens. The devil’s running rampant.”

Wednesday, March 13: Watch as Sheriff Stone confirms body found is Diane Keel and says foul play is involved.

Neighbors and friends of Diana Keel say the couple had a tumultuous marriage. Friends say Diana tried to leave Keel before and was planning on leaving him again.

"That he finally hurt her,” friend of Diana, Taryn Edwards told CBS 17. “That the fears that I had had from the first little bit or after meeting her that he finally succeeded."

CBS 17 has learned Lynn’s first wife died at the same home he shared with Diana. It happened in 2006.

Investigators say she fell down the outside steps and hit her head. Her death was ruled accidental.

CBS 17 spoke with Stone briefly on Saturday. He said he had no new leads at this time.

