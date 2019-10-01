LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Lincoln County man was sentenced to a lengthy prison term in connection with a child sexual assault case reported in September of 2018.

On January 9, 2019, 29-year-old Douglas Glenn Queen, Jr of Koliha Lane, Maiden appeared in Lincoln County Superior Court on charges first degree statutory sex offense, indecent liberties with a child and felony child abuse in a case.

Queen entered a plea of guilty to all charges and Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Forrest D. Bridges sentenced Queen to a minimum of 276 months to a maximum of 392 months in the North Carolina Prison System.

When he is released from prison Queen will receive 30 months of supervised probation. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and be subject to satellite monitoring.

Sheriff’s Detective Kelsey Harrington said the victim in the case was between the ages of 1 and 3 years old at the time of the offense. A permanent no contact order has also been put in place preventing Queen from ever having contact with the victim. The victim is related to Mr. Queen.

A second person, Ashley Nichole Lattimore, 27, also of Koliha Lane, Maiden, NC, is facing the same charges.

Lattimore pleaded guilty in Lincoln County Superior Court on January 11 to all charges. She pleaded guilty to first degree statutory sex offense and felony child abuse involving a sexual act.

Superior Court Judge Casey Viser sentenced her to a minimum of 240 months and a maximum of 348 months in the N.C. prison system followed by 30 months supervised probation.

She must also register as a sex offender for the remainder of her life. A permanent no-contact order has been put in place to prevent Lattimore from ever having contact with the victim.