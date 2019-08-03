CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer was charged after detectives said he falsified his time card at least 19 times.

Todd Beltrone is charged with one count of obtaining property by false pretense. CMPD said Beltrone has been placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

During a press conference Friday, CMPD said Beltrone stole roughly $7,000 in pay. In a release, CMPD alleged that Beltrone's chain of command found irregularities in his on-duty time reporters and launched criminal and internal investigations.

The incidents occurred between July 2018 and March 2019, according to CMPD.

Beltrone has been with the force since 1999. Additional charges may be coming in the investigation.

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney tweeted a statement following Beltrone's arrest, saying in part, "I expect all of our employees to conduct themselves with integrity and honor that our profession deserves."

POPULAR ON WCNC.COM