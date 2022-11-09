NC prisoner captured in SC after escaping from correctional facility

Law enforcement said the inmate was recaptured in York County, S.C. without incident and will be returned to North Carolina to face escape charges.

LUMBERTON, N.C. — Update: Local law enforcement agencies said the prisoner who escaped was captured in York County, S.C., without incident and will be returned to North Carolina to face escape charges.

State correctional and local law enforcement officers are seeking the public's assistance in finding offender Joshua P. Ostwalt, who escaped Wednesday afternoon.

Law enforcement officers said he's been missing since 3 p.m. from the recreation yard at the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton.

Ostwalt is a 32-year-old white man six foot three inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has tattoos on both his left and right arms and hands, as well as prominent tattoos on his neck. He has also used the last name spelled “Ostowalt.”

He was serving a two-year, six-month sentence for felony breaking and entering, and a parole violation. He was scheduled to be released July 2023. An escape warrant is underway as he also faces unrelated pending charges of breaking and entering.