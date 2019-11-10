GREENSBORO, N.C. — Her name was only unveiled today and WFMY News 2's team has been working to get as much information as possible about N'denezsia Lancaster.

Here's what we know:

Lancaster is a 22-year-old woman from Greensboro. She has a medium complexion, is 5'6" and weighs approximately 135 lbs. Her hair was last seen in a short ponytail.

After some research by our team, we found that Lancaster has a history of some traffic infractions, the most serious being a charge of driving with a revoked license. None of the infractions were in Guilford County, however. They were found in Alamance, Orange, and Wake counties.

At some point relatively recently Lancaster was reported to have a Raleigh address.

We have no word on her motivations yet.

Lancaster is wanted by police and pending charges are against her for First Degree Kidnapping.

Greensboro Police are currently looking for her and anyone with information about the whereabouts of N'denezsia Lancaster is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or 911.

