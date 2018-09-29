Forest Park, GA (WXIA) - Police say a man called 911 and admitted to a committing a brutal crime. When officers arrived, they found the man soaked in blood and his wife's lifeless body nearby.

It happened late Wednesday night on Springview Drive in Forest Park. Police said 30-year-old Jermaine Jones killed his 47-year-old wife, Opal Fern Christian-Jones. The attack was so vicious that the woman's head was nearly severed, authorities said.

Many on the street said they heard the noise of the commotion pierce through usually quiet neighborhood.

One neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, told 11Alive what she heard shocking. She claims Jones yelled at one of his children minutes after the murder.

"What are you crying for, you act like you ain't never seen a dead body before," she said she heard Jones scream. She thinks he was talking to the daughter.

Investigators said one family member tried to stop Jones from attacking his wife before turning and running for safety.

PREVIOUS | Man arrested after allegedly stabbing wife to death in Forest Park

Jermaine Jones was arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife to death in Forest Park.Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

Later that night, police said Jones called 911 from Holiday Boulevard and allegedly admitted to committing a murder. When officers made it to the scene, they found Jones' clothes soaked in blood.

Jones was arrested and charged with murder.

Neighbors were unaware of any domestic issues and said they never saw this coming.

"They might have had problems at home that we didn't know outside," a neighbor said.

Police haven't determined a motive in the crime.

Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill said he'll ask the authorities to seek the death penalty in the case.

MORE CRIME NEWS | Mugshot Gallery

Mug Shot Photos

© 2018 WXIA