"They were nice people": Neighbors shocked, saddened by murder of couple in northeast Richland County

A son has been arrested in connection to his parents death as well as the death of another family member.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents say Greensprings Drive is a nice quiet neighborhood and they never expected something as bad as James and Gloria DeWitt's deaths.

"All the neighbors are hurting because out here, we're pretty close," said resident Connie McEachern.

James and Gloria Dewitt, both 52 years old were found dead in their home after a welfare check on Sunday. Officers immediately started their investigation and were able to connect their deaths to another family member's death, Natasha Stevens, which took place in Horry County.

The couple's 25-year-old son Matthew Dewitt is now in custody for his connection to their deaths, leaving neighbors stunned.

"I feel sorry for the family... that's just a terrible thing to have happen," said neighbor, Rod Kent.

James owned a business just a mile from their neighborhood called Legend Security and Sound. He provided services to several people in the neighborhood.

Tyrell Morris used to do yard for the Dewitts. He peeked out his window on Sunday and could not believe his eyes.

"There were cops and ambulances everywhere, and it just surprised me because nothing like that ever happens around here," the boy explained.

His mother, Latoya Morris is also at a loss for words.

"I didn't even get any sleep today. You know getting up and coming out here, just seeing all that, it hurt," Morris said through tears.