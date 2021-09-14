Search is on for missing Sumter 16-year-old

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are asking the public for information on the location of 16-year-old Neveah Andrews.
The teenager was reported as a runaway after she left her home on Silo Road sometime during the evening of Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
Andrews is described as being 5'3" tall, weighing 165 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes.
Silo Road is in a rural area off SC15, between the towns of Paxville and Lakewood, South Carolina.
If you have seen Neveah Andrews, you are asked to call 911, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.