Search is on for missing Sumter 16-year-old

Neveah Andrews, 16, was reported as a runaway on Sept. 11, 2021

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police are asking the public for information on the location of 16-year-old Neveah Andrews.

The teenager was reported as a runaway after she left her home on Silo Road sometime during the evening of Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Andrews is described as being 5'3" tall, weighing 165 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Silo Road is in a rural area off SC15, between the towns of Paxville and Lakewood, South Carolina.