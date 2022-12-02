New details regarding 3-hour Sumter County standoff

The SWAT situation led to a significant standoff and even the evacuation of some neighbors on Friday night.

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — New details have emerged regarding a three-hour standoff that temporarily forced Sumter neighbors from their homes.

News19 has learned that 26-year-old Requon Green now faces several serious charges after reportedly opening fire on a SWAT team as they entered the home during his arrest.

The incident began as a "civil disturbance" on Waterwheel Drive when a neighbor reported Green's unusual behavior. According to Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis, Green was firing his gun in the air in a residential area.

Deputies arrived around 8 p.m. and the sheriff said they were immediately met with hostility. Dennis said Green used profanity when speaking with the deputies and quickly locked himself away - while armed - inside.

For roughly three hours, SWAT officers and deputies attempted to negotiate with Green, who allegedly fired his gun multiple times during the incident - but not at people.

However, Green would soon earn some of his more serious charges when he allegedly fired roughly two rounds at the SWAT officers who, having thrown tear gas into the home, were attempting to arrest him.

Despite the gunfire, no officers were hurt and the sheriff said no law enforcement fired his or her weapon throughout the incident.

Residents were eventually allowed to return to their homes.

Green now faces five counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated breach of peace. He's now jailed in the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center awaiting a Sunday bond hearing.