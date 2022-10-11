New details could help solve year-old Kershaw Co. murder case

Dena Thames, 37, was found shot and killed one year ago, but a new development could help solve the case, investigators say.

Example video title will go here for this video

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The search continues for those responsible for the shooting death of a Kershaw County woman last year.

Investigators say Dena Thames, 37, was shot and killed on Gaines Church Road, less than 10 miles away from Downtown Camden.

Reginald Carter was at the BP gas station Thursday on West Dekalb Street near where Thames was last seen.

He said she would frequent the area and has been missed.

"Dena been a nice girl and she been a good friend to the neighborhood," Carter said. "That shocked me though when she passed though and they ain't never find out what happened to her."

Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan said the case is the only unsolved homicide in the county and still hasn't gone cold.

"We received a call from a citizen passing by that there was a lady laying on the side of the road face down. We arrived to the scene to find that she had been shot multiple times," Sheriff Boan said. "Once we got her identified, we started from the last place seen."

Sheriff Boan said they determined Thames was experiencing homelessness at the time of her death and it's unlikely she walked to Gaines Church Road where her body was found.

"Pretty far from the city," Sheriff Boan said. "Somebody had to have drove her out there and recently we think we have found the vehicle."

He said they've linked a blue Infinity, which was found at a scrap yard, to the crime after gathering evidence including surveillance video, shell casings, and DNA.

The suspects are still unnamed.

"I feel confident we are going to solve this case and we are going to get justice for Dena," Sheriff Boan said. "If there's somebody out there, even if you were involved with it, you know, come to us, tell us.... We're not going to give up on finding them and if you're out there you better be sleeping with one eye open because we're coming for you."