SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Here's a reason to question if karma is real. A triad business owner tried to do the right thing hiring a woman who told him she needed a job. But investigators say the women and her boyfriend came back later in the day and assaulted the store owner and robbed him.

Surry County Deputies are charging Crystal Gough, and Michael Johnson in the case.

The owner of the 268 food mart has a broken bone in his face, but is expected to recover.